June 25, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RED SNAPPERS KEEP COOKIN' Playing as the Maine Red Snappers last night, the Portland Sea Dogs won their second-straight game 4-2 over the Reading Fightin Phils. Ceddanne Rafaela wasted no time putting the Red Snappers on the board after blasting a leadoff home run (6) in the top of the first inning. Nathan Hickey contributed with an RBI groundout to score Nick Yorke and Portland led, 2-0. Reading scored one in the top of the third after an RBI single from Johan Rojas. Alex Binelas launched a solo homer to right center field in the bottom of the sixth and with his seventh home run of the season Portland extended the 3-1 lead. Nick Podkul hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh but Portland continued to lead. Marcelo Mayer hit an RBI double (4) in the bottom of the seventh to score Tyler McDonough and double the lead for the Red Snappers.

BINELAS CONTINUES TO BASH Alex Binelas continued his hot streak with a another home run last night. In his last five games, he is hitting .318 with seven hits. Of those seven hits, four have been for extra bases (one double and three home runs).

VAN BELLE REMAINS DOMINATE RHP Brian Van Belle earned his sixth winning decision of the season last night with 6.0 strong innings against Reading. He leads the Sea Dogs in wins (6), ERA (2.61), innings (76.0) and strikeouts (65).

GUERRERO SHUTS THEM DOWN Luis Guerrero pitched a perfect ninth inning last night earning his 12th save of the season. He has the second-most amount of saves through all levels of Minor League Baseball behind Zach Agnos (Fresno Grizzles - Single A) and Cade Smith (Akron RubberDucks and Columbus Clippers - Triple A)

PLAYOFFS OFFICIALLY OUT OF REACH Despite the win last night over Reading, the Sea Dogs are officially out of playoff contention. The Somerset Patriots secured the first half championship with a win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats while the Erie SeaWolves won the Southwest Division first half title.

SLUGGER IS A HALL OF FAMER Portland Sea Dogs mascot, Slugger, has been elected to the Mascot Hall of Fame. Slugger is the first minor league sports mascot to ever be selected for induction. The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, August 12th at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. Slugger joins Otto the Orange from Syracuse University as the only mascots selected for enshrinement as part of the Class of 2023. This marked the third consecutive time on the ballot for Slugger, who was previously nominated for induction in 2019 and 2021. Slugger and Otto were two of 20 mascots up for induction this year. Fans voted over a two-week period from May 14 through May 27th for the most deserving mascots

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 25, 2011 - Bobby Jenks made a MLB rehab start for Portland, but the Fisher Cats cruised by the 'Dogs 9-5 in Manchester. Jenks worked one inning, allowing a hit and fanned one. Chih-Hsien Chiang blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning off Robert Ray.

ON THE MOUND RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu will take the mound for the Sea Dogs he started the first game of this series against Reading on June 20th and tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out seven. Liu has faced the Fightin Phils twice. He has 0-2 record with 11.74 ERA against Reading. In two starts, he has pitched 7.2 innings allowing 10 earned runs on 9 hits while walking six and striking out 12. The right-hander has given up two home runs, both to Oliver Dunn.

