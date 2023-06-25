Curve Set the Record Straight in Groovy Sunday Win

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve offense came to life in front of a packed house of 6,260 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the bottom of the sixth inning, stringing together a clutch series of hits and five runs to give the Curve their first lead of the game and secure them an 8-4 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday Night on a "Far Out" 60's themed night.

The Curve entered the bottom of the sixth inning scoreless and only having two previous hits. The Big Bash of an evening got started when Pittsburgh Pirates rehabbing infielder Ji-Man Choi, Liover Peguero and Abrahan Gutierrez all got their dancing shoes on so they could load the bases for Matt Gorski. Gorski would create a funky little single off reliever Jean Pinto to score two runs and put runners on first and third with one out.

Shortly following, Tsung-Che Cheng would ground out to the first basemen to drive in a run. It looked as if the inning would end with Gorski caught in a rundown, but the speedy baserunner would return safely to first to extend the frame. Andres Alvarez then hit a soft ball back to the pitcher Pinto that seemed to end the inning, but the pitcher threw the ball into center field to again extend the frame for the Curve.

Matt Fraizer would make the error hurt with a double that would both score runs, giving the Curve a 5-4 lead going into the top of the seventh inning. Later, Lolo Sanchez would have some fun of his own when he hit a line drive to left field, driving in a run making the game 6-4 until Mason Martin would also get a hold of one. Martin would drive in two runs on a home run to right field off Kade Strowd to make an 8-4 game. This home run would be Martin's first since June 2 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and his 11th of the season.

RHP Aaron Shortridge took the ball in tonight's game. Shortridge would throw 5.0 innings for the Curve, giving up a not so groovy career-high 12 hits while also allowing four runs and striking out four. He surrendered a solo home run to Zach Watson in the second inning to help Bowie take the early 4-0 lead.

RHP Cameron Junker boogied on down from the bullpen to take over for Shortridge in the sixth inning, firing two innings of one hit scoreless relief. LHP Braeden Ogle got a chance to take the T-bird for a spin when he entered in the eighth inning, firing 1.1 innings allowing one hit and striking out two. Oliver Garcia would come in during the top ninth inning for Ogle. Garcia would shut down Bowie and make this comeback win official.

Gorski had two hits in the win for the Curve, who went 3-4 in the series with the Baysox. Choi finished the day 1-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the rehab stint. Gorski and Sanchez each added an outfield assist in the win for the Curve. With today's win, the Curve finish the first half of the 2023 season with a record of 34-34, which placed them third in the Eastern League Southwest Division.

Altoona hits the road for a six-game road trip with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, with a Wednesday Night 6:00 PM start. Altoona will send RHP Braxton Ashcraft to the mound to face a Senators Pitcher to be announced.

