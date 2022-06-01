June 1, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT SERIES WITH SOMERSET - The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots in the series finale on Sunday, 12-4. The Patriots drove in four runs in the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Jay Groome. Josh Breaux walked, and Andres Chapparo was hit by a pitch. Elijah Dunham cleared the bases with a three-run homer, giving the Patriots the lead 3-0. Jeisson Rosario made it back-to-back homers, increasing their lead to 4-0. Portland responded in the bottom of the first against Somerset starter Mitch Spence. With one out, Nick Sogard lifted a solo home run to left, cutting into the lead, 4-1. Devlin Granberg singled and Pedro Castellanos hit his seventh long ball of the year, bringing the Sea Dogs within one run, 4-3. Somerset's offense got back to work in the top of the second with Groome still on the mound. Max Burt was hit by a pitch and Anthony Volpe doubled to put runners on second and third. Brandon Lockridge homered, adding to the Patriots lead, 7-3. One out later, Chapparo hit a homer of his own to make it 8-3. The Sea Dogs got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third with Spence still pitching. With two outs, Izzy Wilson doubled. Christian Koss lined a single to right, scoring Wilson, and bringing the score to 8-4. After two scoreless frames for both teams, the Patriots added another run in the top of the sixth. Josh Breaux launched a solo home run. It was his ninth of the year and gave Somerset a 9-4 lead. The Patriots added three more runs in the top of the ninth on a Rosario Double and sacrifice fly from Burt, expanding their lead to 12-4.

WALTER EARNS THE PROMOTION - LHP Brandon Walter has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to tonight's game. The lefty was 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA with the Sea Dogs in nine starts. Walter did not walk a batter in the month of April and earned Eastern League Player of the Month honors that month. He has tossed 50.0 innings this year allowing 20 runs (16 earned) on 36 hits while walking just three and striking out 68. He held opposing hitters to a .191 average.

NEW GUY ON THE MOUND - Prior to tonight's game, RHP Caleb Simpson has been added to Portland's roster from Triple-A Worcester. He has not pitched yet in 2022, but appeared in 13 games with the Woo Sox in 2021. Last season, he was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and tossed 14.0 innings allowing six runs on nine hits while walking eight and striking out 21.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are currently in third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 7.0 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots. New Hampshire is in fourth place, just 2.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 31, 2010 - Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5, 4 RBI and his third homer of the season in Portland's 10-6 win against New Britain. Luis Exposito clubbed a Maine Monster homer with two outs in the eighth inning.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos will make the start tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched May 25th vs Somerset and earned the winning decision tossing 6.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out one. He did not walk a batter. Santos last faced the Fisher Cats April 9th in Portland and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out one.

