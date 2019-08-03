Junction Secures 7-0 Shutout

August 3, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





The Rockies evened the four-game home- and-home at one game apiece on Friday as they topped Orem 7-0 at Suplizio Field.

Four straight hits got GJ on the board first and out to a 3-0 lead with a Christian Koss RBI single, Julio Carreras scoring on an error, and Owen Taylor picking up an RBI on a fielder's choice.

While the arms did their job, the Rockies added onto its lead in the sixth as Colin Simpson and Brenton Doyle blasted back-to-back solo jacks that both traveled over 400 feet and pushed the score to 5-0.

For good measure, "Tank" tacked on even more in the eighth by slugging in Koss with his second long-ball of the game making it 7-0 Rox.

Mitchell Kilkenny earned his second win of the season as his dominant outing lasted five innings and included five strikeouts and just two base runners on one hit and one walk.

The bullpen maintained the pace and the shutout as Trysten Barlow and Jacob Kostyshock twirled a combined four scoreless and punched out nine to finish the homestand 5-3.

Before heading into the All-Star Break, the Rockies will travel to Orem for two more with Jared Horn making the Saturday start.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.