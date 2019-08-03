Chukars Walk off Winners over Mustangs in Extras, 3-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Chukars (3-6, 24-22) clinched the series win over the Billings Mustangs (6-3, 21-26) with a 3-2 win in 10 innings on Saturday in front of 3,488 at Melaleuca Field.

Matt Lloyd was down to his final strike with two outs in the top of the first when he delivered the Mustangs' first run of the game. Lloyd drove a solo home run to center field, his fifth of the season, to give Billings a quick 1-0 lead -- their only lead of the game.

The response was quick from the Chukars who scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. Brady McConnell hit a solo home run to center and Juan Carlos Negret splashed an RBI single into right later in the inning to give Idaho Falls a 2-1 lead. It was the first home run pitcher Omar Conoropo has given up this season after 37 1/3 innings having not allowed one.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth, Billings had a prime opportunity to tie the game back up. After a fly out to center field, Edwin Yon was thrown out at the plate trying to score from third after tagging up. Billings would have the tying run in scoring position with one or zero outs in three of four innings between the fourth and seventh innings.

Trailing 2-1 going to the top of the ninth and down to their last three outs, Leonardo Seminati homered on the first pitch of the inning to tie the game 2-2. It was Seminati's second home run in the last two days and his team-leading seventh of the season.

The Mustangs were unable to score in the top of the 10th inning and the Chukars needed just two batters in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win. After Clay Dungan's infield single, Michael Emodi chopped a single to the left side of the infield to score the designated runner and give Idaho Falls their fourth extra-innings win over Billings this season.

Billings finishes their 10-game road trip 6-4.

The Mustangs now have four days off for their all-star break. The 2019 Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Boise, Idaho -- the home of the Boise Hawks. Miguel Medrano, Jake Stevenson and Eric Yang will represent the Mustangs in the all-star game which will begin at 7:30 p.m. MDT at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast in Billings on ESPN 910 AM KBLG and online at espn910.com.

The Mustangs will return to action for an eight-game homestand beginning Thursday, Aug. 8, against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT at Dehler Park.k. -30-

