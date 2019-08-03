Double Header, Double the Fun

August 3, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - It's never fun to cancel a game, for any reason - and Friday's contest was no exception. However, as the Osprey head into their last game before the All-Star break, tonight is sure to be one for the record books!

20th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway! Oh wait, wasn't that for Friday? Well, we didn't give them all away before the storm! Come early and receive a giveaway t-shirt celebrating 20 years of the Missoula Osprey - get one before they're gone. Thanks to Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters for sponsoring this giveaway.

It's also our last Fireworks Extravaganza of the season, brought to you by Z100 Classic Rock. If that isn't enough, the first 750 fans through the gate will receive a pair of Thundersticks courtesy of Sawyer Student Living.

Wait, there is more?

Like money? You won't want to miss out on Saturday's Launch-a-Ball. Every Saturday night you could earn a shot at our $10,000 dollar prize. Launch-A-Ball is fan favorite at the ballpark. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - at the end of the game we launch at targets for a chance to win cash and prizes including autographed items, season tickets, and the opportunity to take part in our $10,000 toss on August 31st. The more you play, the better your chance to win BIG! Launch-A-Ball - EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT.

Not done yet - as we wrap up Space Weekend - the Missoula Osprey will don space themed jerseys to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. These jerseys will be auctioned of all week both online and in stadium (available now at: https://www.milb.com/missoula/news/american-cancer-society-jersey-auction/c309542308), all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans will be delighted to space themed entertainment and games - it is going to be out of this world!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, watch at missoulaosprey.com or SWX. All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

