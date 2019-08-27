Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears Canceled

August 27, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Mobile BayBears has been canceled due to inclement weather at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Tickets from Tuesday's game may be exchanged for any game of the 2020 season once individual tickets go on sale.

Since Tuesday's game was the final scheduled meeting between the Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears in 2019, it will not be made up.

The Jumbo Shrimp will complete the 2019 regular season with a five-game series at the Jackson Generals. The set begins at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday from The Ballpark at Jackson. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.