M-Braves Slug Four Homers in Tuesday's Doubleheader Split at Biloxi

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (62-72, 29-36) split a doubleheader with the Biloxi Shuckers (80-54, 39-25) on Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi to close out a five-game series. Mississippi dropped the first contest 3-1, but rallied for a 9-5 victory in the nightcap. The Shuckers won three of five in the set and took the season series by finishing 13-8 against the M-Braves in 2019.

Tuesday's doubleheader featured six home runs with four of them coming from the Braves. Riley Unroe hit a home run in each game and finished the night 3-for-7 with two home runs, a double and four RBI.

The Shuckers started the game one scoring on the first pitch thrown by M-Braves starter Nolan Kingham (L, 1-3). Joantgel Segovia hit the first pitch for a solo home run giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

Unroe (4) tied the game and provided the only Braves offense in game one on a solo home run in the top of the third inning, which evened the score at 1-1. The lead didn't last long because in the bottom of the third, Dillon Thomas blasted a two-run home run to put the Shuckers up 3-1.

All four runs scored in game one came via the long ball. Kingham finished his fifth M-Braves start by giving up three runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Rafael De Paula made his M-Braves debut and struck out one in his lone inning of work.

Game two was a slugfest, and the M-Braves broke out for five runs in the top of the first inning. Greyson Jenista started the scoring with a single that brought in Braden Shewmake. Ryan Casteel followed with a three-run home run off of Biloxi starter Johan Belisario to left, his 21st of the season. Casteel moved into a tie with Jacksonville's Jazz Chisholm for second place in the league in homers and second in RBI's with 71. Connor Lien (7) followed with a solo shot to left, going back-to-back with Casteel to increase the lead to 5-0.

Biloxi chipped away at the five-run lead and eventually tied the game after a three-run bottom of the third inning. Claudio Custodio worked a scoreless first inning but surrendered two in the second and three in the third. Overall, the 28-year-old right-hander gave up five runs on seven hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Unroe put the M-Braves back on top in the top of the fourth inning 7-5 on a two-run double to center. The Braves made it 8-5 on Unroe's (5) second long ball of the day in the sixth inning. Lien added an RBI single in the seventh inning to push the lead to 9-5.

The M-Braves bullpen was stellar behind Custodio in the nightcap. Josh Graham (W, 4-3) worked around a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning but worked 2.0 shutout innings on two hits with one strikeout. Jason Creasy (S, 8) shut down the Shuckers over the final 2.0 innings with three strikeouts, yielding just one hit. Creasy earned the save and is now 8-for-9 in save opportunities.

Harris, Casteel, Lien, and Unroe all recorded two hits in game two of Tuesday's twin bill.

The M-Braves head home to begin the final series of the season against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Connor Johnstone (5-4, 4.33) will start the opener for the M-Braves against a to be determined starter for the Lookouts. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App. and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The M-Braves will close out the 2019 home schedule with a five-game homestand Aug. 29-Sept. 2 at Trustmark Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The homestand features the final Thirsty Thursday of the season, Baseball Card Set Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 30, Post-Game Fireworks and Memphis Grizzlies Night on Saturday, Aug. 31, Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday and Photo With a Brave Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 and then a Labor Day matinee on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1:05 pm to close out the season. For tickets and more information visit mississippibraves.com.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 146 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

