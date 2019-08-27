Jacksonville Sets Total Attendance Record for Jumbo Shrimp Era

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2019 season presented by Community First Credit Union saw the club welcome a total attendance of 327,388 come through the gates at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, marking the best total attendance in the first three seasons of the Jumbo Shrimp and the first time since 2010 that the club has had at least 317,000 fans come to Jacksonville home games in three consecutive years.

The Jumbo Shrimp totaled five crowds of at least 8,600, the five biggest in the Southern League all season, including a July 3 crowd of 11,429, the second-largest of the last 10 years at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. In addition, the Jumbo Shrimp boasted eight crowds of at least 8,100 fans in 2019, marking both the club's most since 2009 and also eight of the 11 largest crowds in the circuit.

Jacksonville saw a growth of 3.2 percent in their total attendance, and their average attendance of 4,960 fans signified the first time in nine years that the club averaged at least 4,900 fans in three straight seasons. Through the first four years of the Fast Forward Sports ownership group, more than 1.2 million fans have attended games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

"We are so grateful for how the Jacksonville community has embraced the Jumbo Shrimp, said Jumbo Shrimp owner Ken Babby. "We thank all of the extraordinary fans and partners of Crustacean Nation for a memorable season of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Our staff is truly humbled, and we look forward to more Affordable Family Fun for many years to come."

Here is a glance at the Jumbo Shrimp's 2019 attendance by the numbers:

327,388: Total attendance, second in the Southern League

11,429: July 3 attendance, the second-largest crowd of the last 10 years at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

4,960: Per-game average attendance, reaching 4,900-plus fans per game in three consecutive years for the first time since 2010

8: Crowds of 8,000 or more fans - the club's most since 2009

5: Crowds of at least 8,600 - the five largest crowds in the Southern League during the 2019 season

"The fans of Northeast Florida continue to make the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville an extraordinary environment," Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw said. "The support we see in the community from Jumbo Shrimp fans is incredible, and it drives our staff to provide an exceptional guest experience of affordable family fun at the ballpark."

