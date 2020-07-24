July 28th Sandlot Series Game Cancelled

July 24, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





The July 28th Sandlot Series game between Gillespie and Carlinville has been cancelled due to Gillespie High school suspending all sports following coronavirus concerns.

The Gateway Grizzlies would like to congratulate all seniors and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

For updates on future events and the 2021 season, check out www.gatewaygrizzlies.com or call 618-337-3000!

