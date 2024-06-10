Julia Gagnon to Perform National Anthem at June 18th Sea Dogs Game

Portland, Maine - Julia Gagnon will perform the National Anthem at the Portland Sea Dogs game on Tuesday, June 18th when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

Gagnon, who grew up in Cumberland, was among the top seven American Idol season 22 contestants. The 21-year-old wowed the judges during the auditions earning her one of three "Platinum Tickets", allowing her to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

JULIA will be touring in Maine this summer and kicking off her "Here in Maine" Tour on June 30th at the Merrill Auditorium, where she will be performing a Homecoming concert, which will be free to the people of Maine who supported her and voted for her while on the American Idol singing competition show.

Gagnon lives in Yarmouth with her fiancé, Nate Haven, who also plays the acoustic guitar for JULIA.

The Sea Dogs will be presenting Gagnon with her own personalized Sea Dogs jersey with the number 4, representing her voting number on American Idol.

Tickets for the June 18th game and all Sea Dogs home games are available online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

