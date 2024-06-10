Movies in the Outfield Series Returns to the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' Movies in the Outfield series will return beginning later this month with four chances to watch movies at The Diamond this year, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Movies will be shown on The Diamond's video board four times from June through October. Admission is $10 per person and children three and younger are admitted free. Tickets are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies.

2024 Movies in the Outfield showings include:

Friday, June 21: "Cars"

Gates: 6 p.m. | Movie: 7 p.m. | Tickets

Friday, Aug. 16: "Monsters, Inc."

Gates: 6:30 p.m. | Movie: 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Saturday: Sept. 21: "Happy Gilmore"

Gates: 6:30 p.m. | Movie: 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Happy Hour: 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: "Hotel Transylvania"

Gates: 6 p.m. | Movie: 7 p.m. | Tickets

Happy Hour: 6-7:30 p.m.

Seating will be located on the field or in the first-base lower bowl. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or pillows, but chairs will not be permitted.

Concessions will be available for the Movie Night Series at the first-base lower stand on the stadium's concourse. No outside food and drinks are allowed. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted at the concession stands.

Happy Hour specials on Sept. 21 (6:30-8 p.m.) and Oct. 12 (6-7:30 p.m.) for guests 21 and older include $4 16-ounce domestic beers and $5 16-ounce craft beers.

Parking for Movies in the Outfield will be available for free in the Blue Lot at The Diamond, located off Arthur Ashe Boulevard across from the bus station. All guests should enter the stadium through the right-field gate located near the Cross Timbers Roofing Party Pavilion.

Attendees are asked to apply any sunscreen and bug spray before entering the field.

Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

