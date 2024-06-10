Robinson Pina Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

June 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Fightin Phils pitcher Robinson Pina was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 3-9.

Pina tossed a complete-game seven-inning shutout in the Fightin Phils 7-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators in game one of a doubleheader this past Saturday. Pina allowed just two base runners, both on hits and struck out six over seven scoreless innings. It was both the first complete game and shutout of his professional career. His seven innings also matched a career-high for the fourth time in his career.

Pina's complete game was the first seven-inning complete game thrown by a Fightin Phils pitcher since Ranger Suarez did it on June 19, 2018, at Portland. It was the first complete game for Reading of any sort since Tyler Viza threw an eight-inning complete game on Sept. 1, 2018, at Trenton.

Additionally, it was also the first seven-inning shutout thrown by a Reading pitcher since Pete Zamora's perfect game on June 7, 2000. With allowing just two hits, it was also the first two-hitter thrown by a Reading pitcher since J.C. Ramirez did it on July 7, 2011, at Bowie.

Pina's seven innings marked the longest outing by a Fightin Phils pitcher this season. It's the longest outing since Matt Osterberg went seven innings at Binghamton on Sept. 14, 2023. Osterberg was also named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week following that performance, which was the last time a Fightin Phils pitcher or player collected Eastern League weekly honors.

Pina has been stellar in the 2024 season for the Fightin Phils. He's currently 6-2, with a 3.31 ERA over 10 starts. Pina tossed 51.2 innings, allowed 55 hits, walked just seven batters, and struck out 60. He leads the Fightin Phils in wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts. Pina currently owns a 0.71 ERA in June, allowing just one-earned run over 12.2 innings pitched.

In the Eastern League rankings, Pina ranks tied for second in wins (6), ninth in strikeouts (60), tied for first in both complete games and shutouts (1), and tied for third in winning percentage (.750). Pina's 8.57 strikeouts-to-walk ratio leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A. It ranks 10th across all of Minor League Baseball. He also owns a 10.45 strikeout-per-nine ratio, which ranks ninth in Double-A.

Pina is in his first season with the Phillies organization, as he signed with Philadelphia as a minor league free agent this past offseason. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic. He pitched in the Angels system from 2017-23, working his way up to Triple-A Salt Lake. Pina split 2023 between High-A Tri-City, Double-A Rocket City, and Salt Lake. He spent most of last season with Rocket City, appearing in 19 games.

Pina is the first Fightin Phil in 2024 to collect Eastern League honors.

