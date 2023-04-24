Juan Carela Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Juan Carela was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 17-23, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. It is the first weekly honor of the season for a Renegades player, and the second of Carela's career.

Carela made one start against the Rome Braves this week, tossing 5.2 no-hit innings while striking out eight and walking three batters in a 3-2 Hudson Valley victory. Over his last two starts, the 21-year-old has struck out 17 batters in 10.0 innings while allowing only two hits.

"Juan is a diligent student of the game, always looking to push the limit of his capabilities and prepare himself for his next start," said Renegades pitching coach Preston Claiborne. "That being said, he still has untapped potential as he continues to grow as a pitcher and mature physically. He's still so young it is exciting to think about how good he'll be in another couple years. I'm proud of the work he's put in and I'm blessed I get to work with him again."

Prior to a game on the Renegades next homestand at Heritage Financial Park (May 2-7), Carela will be honored by the team with a special on-field ceremony. The team will also make a $500 contribution to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at the Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Carela's name.

Carela was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018. He went 7-2 with a 2.96 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons in 2022 before finishing the season by making seven starts with the Renegades.

Through three starts this season, Carela leads the team with a 1.35 ERA and ranks second on the staff with 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. He ranks second in the South Atlantic League in ERA, is tied for second in the league in strikeouts, and is third in opponent's batting average (.149).

In 2022, two Renegades garnered SAL Pitcher of the Week honors, Matt Sauer (May 30-June 5) and Richard Fitts (Aug. 22-28).

Hudson Valley continues its 12-game road trip this week as they begin a new series with the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fluor Field. The 'Gades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, May 2 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

