Hoppers Defeat the Drive 4-1, for Home Opener Series Win

The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Drive 4-1, on Sunday, April 23 for its Home Opener series win. Greensboro moves to 11-4 on the season while Greenville falls to 5-9. The Grasshoppers outhit the Drive 7-2 with two Greenville errors.

Leading the Grasshoppers at the dish was Jase Bowen going 3-4 with two home runs, one double, two RBI, and three runs scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Po-Yu Chen as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run in 5.27 innings of work. Mitchell Miller recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 2-1 on the season. Will Kobos (2) and Santiago Florez (1) each recorded a hold while Eddy Yean (3) tallied the save for the Grasshoppers.

Isaac Coffey took the loss for the Drive and moved to 1-1 on the season.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are back at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, April 25 for Two Dog Tuesday as they take on the Rome Braves at 6:00 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

