Jackson Holliday Promoted to Aberdeen IronBirds

April 24, 2023







JACKSON HOLLIDAY, Baltimore Orioles' 2022 1st overall draft pick, has been promoted from the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A) to the Aberdeen IronBirds (Advanced-A), the Orioles announced today. Holliday, son of retired Major League 7-time All-Star Matt Holliday, re-joined the Shorebirds out of 2023 Spring Training, having posted a .297/.489/.422 line in 20 games in 2022. His 2023 campaign is more of the same, with .392/.503/.530 in 51 at bats this year, including 2 home runs and 15 RBI. Holliday has also posted highlight reel plays on defense, adding to his overall scouting profile. "The IronBirds are thrilled to have Jackson joining us here in Aberdeen to play in Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium," celebrated Jack Graham, IronBirds GM. "He's a special player and we are thrilled to have him joining the ranks of players who have stopped in Harford County on their journey through Birdland."

Holliday joins the team as they begin a road series in Wilmington, Delaware, against their cross-border rivals the BlueRocks, Advanced-A Washington Nationals affiliate. His presence will provide a jolt for the IronBirds team as they enter their fourth series of the season, which began on April 6th. Tickets for games in Wilmington can be purchased by visiting www.bluerocks.com, and tickets for IronBirds games beginning May 9th can be purchased at www.ironbirdsbaseball.com, or by calling (410) 297-9292.

