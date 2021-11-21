Jr. Hat Tricks Split Weekend Series in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, PA - The NAHL Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks completed a series in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon. Danbury was looking for a weekend-sweep after winning on Saturday, but the Johnstown offense proved to be too much and the Hat Tricks dropped the contest 6-3.

Danbury (5-13-3) started the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal from Marian Haborak (5), who netted his first goal as a Hat Trick.

The Jr. Hat Tricks took their 1-0 lead into the second period, but from 4:14 to 7:03 of the second, Johnstown scored three goals to erase the Danbury advantage.

Danbury answered shortly after as Haborak forced a turnover in the neutral zone, where Andrew Eberling took over and spotted Peter Lychnikoff. He rifled a wrist shot from the high-slot into the top of the net for his third of the year. Lychnikoff's tally cut the Johsntown lead to one goal as the second period ended.

In the third, both teams traded chances for the first 15 minutes. Late in a one-goal game, Johnstown took control and scored twice in 42 seconds.

With Danbury down 5-2, Jazz Krivtsov buried his fourth of the season and the Hat Tricks cut the lead to two with 1:10 left in the game.

Johnstown (10-7-1-1) added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to take the game, 6-3.

Danbury finishes a stretch of four games in five days with a split record of 2-2. The Jr. Hat Tricks will travel to Maryland for a series with the Black Bears on Nov. 26 and 27.

Those games will be available on HockeyTV.

