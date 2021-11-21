Jr. Hat Tricks Look for Sweep in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, PA - The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the NAHL wrap up a gruesome stretch in their schedule on Sunday when they battle the Johnstown Tomahawks for the second time in twenty hours at 3 p.m.

Danbury bested the Tomahawks in last night's contest 5-4 after a 6-1 win against the New Jersey Titans this past Thursday.

Danbury has seen an explosion of goals as of late, with eleven over the past two games, their most over any like stretch this season.

After Sunday's contest, the Hat Tricks will enjoy the holiday before heading to Maryland for a weekend of games with the Black Bears, who currently sit atop the Eastern Division.

Make sure to follow along with every Hat Tricks' game by checking in with the Hat Tricks' various social media channels or by following along live on HockeyTV.

