Josh Jones Earns 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year

August 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce Josh Jones of the Northern Arizona Wranglers has been named the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award following his performance as the top-performing offensive rookie this season. In just his first season in the IFL, Jones leaves it with two separate honors: 2024 IFL All-Rookie and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Along with his two yearly awards, Jones was a two-time recipient of Offensive Player of the Week, earning the honors following his Week 11 and Week 15 performances.

Jones led the Wranglers to being the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league while helping Northern Arizona's offense accumulate the most yardage (4,198) this season. The Wranglers also finished the season with the second-most passing yards (3,114) in the league as one of two teams to pass for over 3,000 yards.

Through 16 games, Jones completed 63.1% of his passes (246/390) for 2,888 yards and 56 touchdowns, adding 684 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Leading the Wranglers as one of the top passing offenses in his rookie season, Josh Jones began his IFL career on a great foot, leaving expectations high going into next season.

