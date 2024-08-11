Bryce Hampton Named IFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

August 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Bryce Hampton

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 11, that Vegas Knight Hawks rookie defensive back Bryce Hampton has been named the 2024 IFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Hampton becomes the first Knight Hawk to win the award, after being named to the All-IFL First Team Defense and All-Rookie Team last week.

A Las Vegas native, Hampton tied for the league lead with eight interceptions, and he led the IFL with 121 return yards off of interceptions. Hampton also recorded 10 pass breakups, his 18 total passes defended ranking fifth in the IFL.

"Bryce came in and worked extremely hard, and he is just scratching the surface," said Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis. "He's so young to the secondary, and for him playing defensive back, the sky is the limit. We're looking forward to seeing him continue to grow."

Hampton's eight interceptions and 18 passes defended established new franchise records for the Knight Hawks. He also recorded 67.5 total tackles and forced two fumbles. He is also the first Knight Hawk to earn First Team All-IFL honors.

The Knight Hawks finished the season with an 11-5 record, the best season in franchise history, and made their first playoff appearance.

