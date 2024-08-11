Bryce Hampton Earns 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year

August 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce Bryce Hampton of the Vegas Knight Hawks has been named the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year award following his performance as one of the top defensive backs in the entire league. It didn't take long for Hampton to kick off his IFL career, as in just his first season, he outperformed almost every player at the position, also joining the 2024 All-Rookie Team and 2024 First Team All-IFL Defense.

Hampton was the leading defensive back for the Knight Hawks this season, a unit that brought in the second-most interceptions (21) this season. Trailing just San Diego, Vegas' secondary ran through the Las Vegas native in his first season in the IFL.

Appearing in 15 games, Hampton finished the season with the third-most tackles on the team, totaling 60.5 tackles. However, in the secondary, Hampton tied for the team-lead 10 pass breakups, leading the entire IFL with eight interceptions and returning them for a total of 121 yards. Following his first season in the league, Bryce Hampton became a hometown hero, ending his first season with the Knight Hawks in impressive fashion.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.