Josephina's Strong Outing Gives Boulders Series Final With Equipe Quebec

August 8, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - Orsen Josephina pitched into the seventh inning and the New York Boulders salvaged the final game of a three-game weekend set with Equipe Quebec with a 5-4 victory on Sunday at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Josephina went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on only four hits while walking four and striking out 11 - one short of the Boulders' single game record of 12 which has been done three times, the last time on June 1 of this season by Dan Wirchansky against the Tri-City Valley Cats. The win improved Josephina to 5-2 on the year.

Nate Alexander, James Mulry and Zach Schneider closed out the victory for New York, with Schneider getting the final two outs for his third save of the season.

Tied at 2-2, the Boulders broke through for a pair of fifth inning runs. With one out, Phil Caulfield doubled before Milton Smith, Jr. walked to put runners on first and second and ended Quebec starter Nick Horvath's day.

A wild pitch by Quebec reliever Stephen Knapp moved each runner up a base for Jack Sundberg, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center that plated Caulfield,

Kevonte Mitchell then hit a line drive that Quebec centerfielder Jonathan Lacroix was unable to snare, the ball rolling past him and allowing Smith, Jr. to score and Mitchell to slide into third with a triple - and giving New York a 4-2 lead.

New York added a run in the sixth off of Knapp. Ryan Ramiz walked, stole second and scored on Marcus Mastrobuoni's one-out RBI single that made it 5-2.

Quebec had taken a 2-0 lead in the third inning - one run scoring on a groundout by L.P. Pelletier and the other on an attempted double steal that saw Jesse Hodges score while Pelletier was tagged out in a run down between first and second.

The Boulders leveled the scoreboard at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth on Ray Hernandez' two-run home run to left, his league-leading 19th of the season.

Quebec closed to within 5-3 with a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Pelletier, his second RBI of the game. Then, got within one run at 5-4 with a run in the eighth on a groundout by Connor Panas.

Horvath was tagged with the loss, falling to 1-6 on the year.

