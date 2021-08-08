Miners Take Series in Rain-Shortened Win

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie before heavy rains came and washed away the rest of the contest in a 6-2 win on Sunday night at Rent One Park.

Joliet scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, as Scott Holzwasser was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and went to third on a flyout before scoring on a wild pitch by Zach Lauzon to make it 1-0. The Miners would get that run back and then some in the second inning, as Anthony Brocato and Jared Mang led off with back-to-back doubles to tie the score, with Mang picking up the RBI. With two outs three batters later, Cody Erickson cracked a long RBI double to left-center field to put the Miners ahead 2-1 against Joliet starter Logan Lyle.

The Slammers got a run back in the top of the third inning, using a one-out triple by Holzwasser and another wild pitch from Lauzon to tie the score at 2-2. Neither side would be able to break that tie until the sixth inning, with Lyle (0-3) settling in for Joliet, and Lauzon and Augie Voight combining to hold the Slammers off the board for Southern Illinois.

In the sixth, Ariel Sandoval led off with another double, and scored two batters later on a single into center field by Mang to put the Miners in from 3-2. After a single by Jarrod Watkins moved Mang to third, Carson Bartels brought him in on a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 Miners lead. Erickson then followed on the next pitch with his second RBI double of the game to score Watkins from first and put the Miners up 5-2, and after a Joliet pitching change, Luke Mangieri rapped an RBI single to center field for what became the final 6-2 margin of victory.

In the seventh, the Slammers got a pair of hits off Voight (1-0), but heavy rains arrived, and called off the rest of the contest, securing the Miners' fourth win in their last five games overall. Erickson led the way by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Mang also drove in two runs and had a pair of hits, and Watkins finished 2-for-3 with a double.

Southern Illinois now embarks on a six-game road trip that begins on Tuesday night at Evansville. Michael Austin will make the start on the mound for the Miners in the series opener at Bosse Field at 6:35 p.m.

