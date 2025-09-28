Joseph Painstil HAT TRICK for LA Galaxy!!
Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2025
- LA Galaxy Defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Seattle Draws 2-2 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Clinching Spot in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Suffer Narrow 3-2 Defeat to FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night