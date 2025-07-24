José Maltos Díaz Drills It from DEEP: CFL

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Alouettes kicker José Maltos Díaz makes no mistake from 57 yards!







