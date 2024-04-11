Jordan Yessak Joining Bucks as Assistant GM

April 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced the hiring of Jordan Yessak as the team's Assistant General Manager. No stranger to the Northwoods League, Yessak was an intern with the Willmar Stingers during the summer of 2020. Jordan then joined Willmar's front office as the team's Vice President of Operations - Tickets & Hospitality in 2021, a position he held until the end of the 2023 season.

"I'm excited to be back in the Northwoods League for my 4th season and especially excited to start a new chapter here in Waterloo with the Bucks," said Yessak. "I'm ready to meet people at the ballpark this summer and to get the season started."

Yessak received his bachelor of arts degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Sports Management from Wartburg College, graduating in 2021. At Wartburg, Jordan was a member of both the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams and was President of the National Society of Leadership and Success during his senior year.

A local graduate of Dunkerton High School, Yessak replaces former Bucks Assistant GM Jake Horan who recently accepted a promotion as the Assistant Director of Food & Beverage - Outside Venues with the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

