Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Three Michigan Natives for 2024 Season

April 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of pitcher Tyler Kapa as well as two-way players Ayden VanEnkevort and Kyle Remington. The three Michigan natives will add to the Growlers depth both on the mound and at the plate.

Ayden VanEnkevort, a 6-foot-1 inch sophomore out of Grand Valley State (DII) had a dominant prep career at Holt High School in Dimondale, Mich. As the team captain his senior season, VanEnkevort posted a .440 batting average at the plate while holding a 1.27 ERA on the mound. Across two seasons with the Lakers, VanEnkevort has seen action primarily at the plate. Across 68 games played as an infielder, the righty has 39 hits and 19 RBI while having swiped seven bags. On the mound, VanEnkevort has combined for nine appearances, throwing in 22 innings. Holding a career 4.50 ERA, he struck out 15 and has kept opposing batters to a .263 batting average against him

Another two-way product coming to Kalamazoo this summer is Kyle Remington. The Grand Rapids, Mich. native was the third ranked outfielder in the state of Michigan in the class of 2022, according to Perfect Game. A three-time first team all-state selection at three different positions, Remington hit .434 his junior season while also stealing 15 bases and commanding a 1.30 ERA. Prior to his debut with Minnesota, Remington played for the Utah Marshalls, also acting as a two-way player. The current freshman at Minnesota has appeared only as a pitcher for the Golden Gophers. Across 12 appearances, Remington has 24.1 innings pitched with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts. The righty throwing, lefty inning two-way player will find action all around with his versatile background.

Adding into the Grand Rapids connection is right-handed pitcher Tyler Kapa. Kapa, a native of Waterford, Mich. is a current junior at Davenport University (DII - Grand Rapids). At 6-foot-1 inches and 190 pounds, Kapa began his collegiate career at Alma College where he struck out 37 batters in 39 innings of work. In 2023, Kapa transferred to Mott Community College where he started nine games striking out 64 hitters. This spring with the Panthers, Kapa has made 11 appearances, throwing 11 innings and striking out 18. Along with his three seasons of collegiate experience, Kapa does have one prior connection to the Northwoods League. In the summer of 2023, Kapa appeared in five games for the Royal Oak Leprechauns. At that time affiliated with the Great Lakes Collegiate League, the Leprechauns are the newest expansion team to the Northwoods League.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the country. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 46 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

