Inaugural 'Bowl with the Dock Spiders' Charity Event to be Held on June 25

FOND DU LAC, WI - Let's Go Bowling! Join the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for their first-ever charity bowling event. "Bowl with the Dock Spiders" is set for Tuesday, June 25 at Ledgeview Lanes in Fond du Lac. Funds raised will benefit The Arc Fond du Lac and Timber Rattlers Give Back to assist local charitable organizations. Timber Rattlers Give Back is the official 501(c)-3 organization of the club and was created to benefit the charitable causes of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The registration fee is $250 for each foursome and includes a Dock Spiders player or coach with each group. Check-in starts at 5:00 p.m. on the day of the event and bowling will begin at 6:00 p.m. Two games of bowling with a Dock Spiders player or coach, plus pizza and soda is included with the registration fee (additional beverages will be available for purchase). Food service will begin at 8:00 p.m. and the winners of the raffle drawings will conclude the evening.

"We are very excited to host the Dock Spiders' first-ever charity event!" said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Partnering with The Arc Fond du Lac through this bowling event - and other endeavors this season - will leave a lasting impact on our players, coaches, staff, and fans within our community."

"The Arc Fond du Lac is blessed to be able to partner with the Dock Spiders for this amazing community event!" said The Arc Fond du Lac Executive Director Dawn Scannell. "Our participants with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities admire the Dock Spiders and look forward to attending games each year to cheer on the team. Thank you, Dock Spiders, for this opportunity, and for always supporting The Arc mission!"

Those wishing to participate in the 2024 "Bowl with the Dock Spiders" event may click this LINK to fill out an online form by Friday, June 21. The event will be capped at 36 foursomes. If you have questions, please contact the Dock Spiders at (920) 907-9833. Those unable to participate but are looking for a way to contribute may consider a sponsorship package or an in-kind donation toward raffle prizes by contacting Jim Misudek at jmisudek@dockspiders.com.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

