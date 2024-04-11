Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Spencer Arrighetti Debuts with the Astros

Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Spencer Arrighetti made his Major League debut for the Houston Astros on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Arrighetti is the 345th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Arrighetti, who played collegiately at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, played for the Rafters in 2020. He was drafted by the Astros in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 2020 with the Rafters, Arrighetti appeared in seven games and was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 37 batters in 24.0 innings while walking 10 and had a .625 WHIP.

Arrighetti started his professional career in 2021 with the Astros Rookie level team in the Florida Complex League. After two games he was sent to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Low-A East League. Over six games between the two clubs he was 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA. He pitched in 13.2 innings and had 22 strikeouts.

In 2022 Arrighetti started the year with the Asheville Tourists of the Hi-A South Atlantic League. He would pitch in 22 games with Asheville before a promotion to the Corpus Christi Hooks of the AA Texas League. Across the two teams he pitched in a combined 27 games and was 7-6 with a 4.73 ERA and an incredible 152 strikeouts in 106.2 innings. He also had two saves.

Arrighetti started the 2023 season with Corpus Christi and then was promoted again, after 13 games, to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the AAA Pacific Coast League. He would go on to pitch in 15 games in Sugar Land and compiled a 9-7 record, with 141 strikeouts in 124.2 innings.

The 2024 season started with Arrighetti back in Sugar Land where he had appeared in two games and had a 2.16 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8.1 innings. In his Major League debut against the Kansas City Royals, Arrighetti started the game and went 3.0 innings and had three strikeouts.

