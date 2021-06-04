Jordan Westburg Named Orioles Minor League Offensive Player of the Month

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that Jordan Westburg has been named the Baltimore Orioles Minor League Offensive Player of the Month for May as decided by the Orioles' Baseball Operations department.

In 20 May games, Westburg slashed .366/.484/.592 with three homers and 24 driven in. Westburg smashed five doubles and one triple while also tacking on five stolen bases in six chances. Westburg helped lead the Shorebirds to a Low-A East League best record of 17-6.

The 2020 30th overall pick by the Orioles announced his presence with his first career homer in his fourth game, a grand slam. That grand slam kicked off a hot streak for Westburg as over the next 12 games he hit .455 with three homers and 16 driven in.

That stretch for Westburg also included a nine-game hitting streak which featured Westburg picking up multiple hits in eight consecutive games from May 13 through May 23. From May 17 through the 23, Westburg went 10-for-19 (.526) against the Carolina Mudcats with two doubles, a homer, and five driven in which garnered him Low-A East League Player of the Week honors.

Proving he was ready for the next level, Westburg finished his time with Delmarva by going 4-for-6 in his final two games with a double and a triple plus six runs batted in.

Westburg was then promoted to High-A and the Aberdeen Ironbirds on June 1, bringing his time with Delmarva to a close.

Westburg joins former teammate Gunnar Henderson in collecting hardware for the month of May. Earlier this week, Henderson was named Low-A East League Player of the Month.

