RiverDogs Win 8-3 on Friday Night

June 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) took the momentum from their Thursday night win into Friday. An 8-3 victory ties the series up at two games for each team.

The Jackets fall to 12-16 this season. Charleston improves to 17-11.

In the first inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, an error allowed two runs to score. Charleston had a 2-0 lead. Tyler Owens settled down nicely though and finished after 3.1 innings. He'd allow a run in the fourth, but it was unearned.

With the Jackets down 2-0, Vaughn Grissom triple to score two runs and tie the score. Landon Stephens came up next with a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 Jackets lead. Charleston wouldn't trail for long. A run in the fourth inning on a groundout from Luis Leon tied it up at three. In the fifth inning, Charleston scored three times off Lisandro Santos to take a 6-3 advantage.

It was Justin Yeager who entered for 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball out of the Jackets bullpen. He retired all seven he faced, and struck out four.

The RiverDogs added a seventh run on a Brett Wisely single, and Charleston hung on thanks to 4.1 innings of scoreless ball out of the bullpen from Seth Johnson.

An eighth run came in for the RiverDogs in the ninth inning on a Abiezel Ramirez single.

NOTES:

- All three runs against Tyler Owens were unearned.

- Vaughn Grissom finished 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

- Kenny Wells pitched a scoreless ninth.

