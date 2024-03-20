Join Us for Our Free Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 3rd

The first pitch of the 2024 season is right around the corner and we want you to help us kick off a new year of baseball at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium!

This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes the Wendy's Home Run Derby and your first chance to meet the 2024 team. Get to the ballpark early for a special autograph session and don't forget to snag a 2024 Schedule Poster presented by Pizza Factory!

Concessions will be available for purchase and fans can browse the Spokane Indians Team Store and stock up for another fun-filled season at the ballpark.

The Spokane Indians open their 2024 season against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, April 5th at Avista Stadium with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available now or on the button below.

There have been plenty of updates to Avista Stadium this off-season, including fully renovated clubhouses, new LED field lights, and more. For a virtual tour of the improvements as well as a timeline for future projects, please

Planning to come to multiple games this season? Mini-Season (11 games) or Half-Season Ticket Plans (33 games) offer up to 44% savings on day-of-game tickets and offer STCU Gold Glove Member perks and privileges like:

- Online Ticket Management

- Guaranteed Giveaway Items

- Early Entrance to Avista Stadium

- Access to the Champions Club

- Never Wasted Ticket Program

