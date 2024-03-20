Opening Day Is Tuesday, April 9

The greatest holiday in all of sports, Opening Day at Funko Field is just around the corner as the AquaSox are set to begin the 40th season of professional baseball in Everett on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:05 p.m.

Come celebrate the return of spring to Snohomish County as the AquaSox hosts the Eugene Emeralds, High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the start of a six-game series at the ballpark.

There's nothing better than the tradition and fanfare surrounding Opening Day. The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m., for season ticket holders, and we got two great reasons for you to arrive to Funko Field early. First is an Opening Day tradition, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary 2024 Magnetic Schedule presented by Pizza Hut. Also, it is your first chance to get the the Sasquatch Bacon Dog! A hot dog topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, baked beans and shredded cheese.

And even though we are less than a month away from the season, that doesn't mean it's too late to purchase a Mini Game Plan!

We will begin the 2024 season on the road in Hillsboro on April 5, those games can be viewed on MiLB TV.

