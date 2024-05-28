Join Us for Our End of Season Event on Thursday, May 30
May 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
It was a season to celebrate, Walleye fans. Join us on Thursday, May 30 for our end of season event and give a final farewell to the 2023-24 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember.
WHEN: Thursday, May 30
WHERE: Hensville Park
TIME: 5 - 6:45 p.m.
GATES OPEN: 4:30 p.m.
Hear from head coach Pat Mikesch (and maybe even a player or two) as they look back on our 2023-24 season. Players and coaches will be stationed throughout Hensville Park for photos and autographs.
Please note this event will end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Player autographs and photographs are not guaranteed for everyone waiting in line.
Join us after the event for the Mud Hens game! First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Equipment Sale
Own a piece of our 2023-24 season! We will hold an equipment sale in the Huntington Center Swamp Shop on Saturday, June 1 starting at 11 a.m.
