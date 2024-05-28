Thunder Season Ends with 4-3 Loss in Game 6
May 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Florida Everblades in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night at Cool Insuring Arena, 4-3. With the loss, the Thunder season came to a close.
Josh Ho-Sang scored the first goal of the game at 8:38 of the first period as Logan Lambdin sent the puck to Ho-Sang at the side of the crease and he beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his first of the playoffs. Assists on Ho-Sang's goal were credited to Lambdin and Mark Wedman and the Everblades took the one-goal lead into the intermission.
Florida took a 2-0 lead in the second period on the power play as Bobo Carpenter tipped the puck by Jeremy Brodeur at the 13:50 mark of the middle frame. Sean Josling and Will Reilly were awarded assists on Carpenter's eighth of the playoffs to give the Everblades a two-goal advantage.
The Thunder got on the board on the power play late in the second period as Filip Engaras fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Cam Johnson off the faceoff. The goal was Engaras' sixth of the playoffs with the lone assist going to Tristan Ashbrook with 2:24 left in the second period and Adirondack trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Oliver Chau and Joe Pendenza scored back-to-back goals for Florida in the final period to take a 4-1 lead just 6:41 into the third. Chau's goal was unassisted at 3:47 and Pendenza's goal came shorthanded at 6:41 for the three-goal lead.
Adirondack fought back in the third period to get within one. Filip Engaras scored his second of the game at 9:19 of the third period with helpers from Mac Welsher and Yushiroh Hirano and the Thunder trailed 4-2.
Timur Ibragimov took a pass from Zach Walker and scored his first of the playoffs at 10:53 of the third period to pull the Thunder within a goal, 4-3. Walker and T.J. Friedmann were awarded the assists on Ibragimov's goal after a turnover.
With the net empty, the Thunder pressed late but fell short, 4-3, ending the season in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final.
