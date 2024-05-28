Komets to Continue Partnership with Edmonton

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have extended their affiliation agreement with the club for the 2024-2025 season.

"The Fort Wayne Komet organization is proud to continue as the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors (AHL)," said Komets General Manager David Franke. "We have a great relationship with Keith Gretzky (Oilers Assistant General Manager, Bakersfield General Manager), Bill Scott (Assistant General Manager, Hockey Operations), and Bakersfield's Head Coach and Komet Hall of Fame member Colin Chaulk. We look forward to their continued help as we build our roster for next season. This is a great day for Kometland."

Next season will be the third straight season the Komets have partnered with Edmonton. The franchise previously aligned with the Edmonton organization in the International Hockey League during the 1988-1989 and 1989-1990 seasons.

"Over the past two years, we have enjoyed our relationship with David Franke and the coaching staff in Fort Wayne," said Gretzky. "Our players have also relished their time in the city of Fort Wayne. They have received first-class treatment during their time there and we truly believe that the Komets and their fans make them the premier organization in the ECHL. Fort Wayne has done a great job of developing our contracted players on and off the ice. We believe that the best development model includes playoff success and that is why we will continue to work with Fort Wayne to help put the best product on the ice with the goal of winning a Kelly Cup."

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Edmonton," said Komet Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "The quality of players and communication last season was superb, and we look forward to developing more players for the next level in Bakersfield and hopefully to the Oilers."

Edmonton prospects Carl Berglund, Jake Chiasson, and Ryan Fanti suited up for the Komets last season.

