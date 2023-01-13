Join the Cyclones Surf Squad: Auditions on February 19th
January 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
We are looking for fun-loving, energetic, personable and enthusiastic people to be a part of our on-field entertainment crew. You will be the first face people see when they enter the ballpark and the last face they see on the way out. We need people who will represent the Cyclones and New York Mets organizations in a manner representative of our standards.
If you love baseball. If you love entertaining. If you love interacting with people. If you love performing. There truly is no better job than this.
Members of the Cyclones entertainment crew have continued their careers with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Bucs, The Rockettes, New York Mets and more.
Auditions will be held on at Maimonides Park on Sunday, February 19th starting at 9 AM. If you have questions or need more information please call or text 718 - 372 - 5596.
Dutchess Stadium to Host 2023 Northeast Conference Baseball Championship - Hudson Valley Renegades
