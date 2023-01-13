IronBirds Announce New Staff and Title Promotions

Aberdeen - Today at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, the Aberdeen IronBirds announced the following New Hires and Promotions: Kyler Albert-Ticket Services Representative, Dan Edgren-Ticket Services Representative, Todd Bradley-Assistant General Manager, Andrew Spanos-Manager of Group Ticket Sales, and Olivia Taddeo-Senior Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

Kyle Albert and Dan Edgren; Both have joined the team over the off season as Ticket service Reps. Kyler previously work with the State College Spikes and joined our team October 3rd. In Kyler's words, "I am excited to be here in Aberdeen and anxious to see what this year's team is like." Dan previously worked with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and transitioned to our team November 14th. Dan says, "I am looking forward to getting to know the local community and experiencing a summer of baseball here in Aberdeen." We cannot wait to introduce both Kyler and Dan to an IronBirds game!

Todd Bradley: Bradley has been with the club since he started as a seasonal part-time groundskeeper for the professional and youth baseball companies and has grown tremendously as a contributor to our organization. Since the separation of the professional and amateur baseball companies, and the installment of the synthetic playing surface in 2021, he has constantly sought new opportunities to contribute to the club in lieu of work he would have been doing on grass, dirt, and irrigation. His new role will allow him to help us as a centralized point of contact for the organization. In Todd's words, "I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue my professional career with the Aberdeen IronBirds. I am thankful to my family and all my co-workers supporting me over the last few years."

Andrew Spanos: Spanos enters his third season with the IronBirds (and fifth season of professional baseball) and after two years of making major contributions to the Ticket Sales department as an Account Executive, he has been promoted to Manager, Group Ticket Sales. Andrew's achievements during the 2022 season are a great base for us to continue to grow Groups back to pre-pandemic levels.

Andrew will oversee the general group ticket sales campaigns, including premium spaces, Crab Feasts, and being a liaison to marketing and partnerships for Special Ticket Packages offered for individual buyers, and will help Dan and Kyler grow into the ticket sales department from a groups and hospitality perspective. He will also maintain his roster of season ticket buyers he has grown so fond of. In Andrew's words, "I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow my career with the IronBirds. I look forward to expanding on the relationships I've built over the past two seasons with IronBirds fans and my co-workers."

Olivia Taddeo: Olivia started with the team on Opening Day 2022 and has showcased perseverance jumping into the role. She had been promoted to Senior Marketing and Communications Coordinator. In Olivia's words, "I am very excited to jump right back into a summer of baseball and my second season with the team. I am also very excited to continue being a part of a fun front office with the team!"

The Aberdeen IronBirds are very proud of the new and current employees and are thrilled to see so many grow within the industry. We cannot wait to see what the future holds with the upcoming season.

