Join Disaster Relief Drive at Pelicans Ballpark Next Week
October 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans today announced that they are partnering with the Charleston RiverDogs, Greenville Drive and Columbia Fireflies to host Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief drives across the state to provide aid to the Augusta and Asheville communities.
Pelicans Ballpark will be a drop site for supplies to be delivered to sites in Asheville and Augusta and will be accepting donations Monday, October 7th through Wednesday, October 9th from 9:30 am-4:30 pm at Gate 3 (immediately adject to the suite parking lot). There are many supplies needed and the team will accept any of the following donations to bring to drop off sites in Asheville and Augusta:
Non-perishable food items
Can openers
Pet food/supplies
Baby formula
Diapers and wipes
Bottled water
Candles
Flashlights
Batteries
Toiletries
Lighters/matches
Propane tanks and charcoal
Empty gas cans
Feminine products
Underwear
Toilet paper
Toys and games
Clothes
Generators and power supplies
"Upon seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene the entire Pelicans organization immediately began asking 'how can we help'," said Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "A partnership with other Minor League Baseball teams in South Carolina quickly came together. Each ballpark will host a supply drive and provide transportation of these needed supplies to some of the hardest hit areas. I am confident that the Myrtle Beach community, aa well as the communities of Charleston and Columbia, will provide overwhelming support for our neighbors who have lost so much."
For any questions, members of the community can call the Pelicans front office at 843-918-6000.
