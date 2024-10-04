RiverDogs to Host Donation Drop-Off for Communities Affected by Hurricane Helene

October 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have partnered with Firefly Distillery to provide assistance for those affected by Hurricane Helene in Augusta and Asheville, two communities that are home to fellow Minor League Baseball franchises. Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will serve as a drop-off location for donations beginning Friday morning until Wednesday, October 9. The collected items will be picked up on October 10 and delivered to storm-affected communities via trucks coordinated by Firefly.

The team will begin collecting donations on Friday in the VIP parking lot adjacent to the stadium. The drop-off site will be active from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. each day through October 9. A tent will be set up toward the back of lot with food and beverage staff serving coffee in the morning and hot dogs in the afternoon, while supplies last.

"Our organization has had the communities affected by the storm in our thoughts for the last several days. Anyone who has lived in Charleston for a considerable amount of time is aware of the difficulties that can persist after a storm of this magnitude," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We've seen firsthand how impactful the Charleston community can be in times of need. This is a great opportunity to share that impact with our neighbors in the region during a time of need."

The following list contains some of the suggested items for donation:

- Water

- Non-perishable snack items

- Disposable cutlery, plates, napkins

- Toiletries (Toilet paper, toothpaste, tooth brushes, cotton balls, face wash, soap, -- shampoo)

- Kids items (diapers, clothes, coloring books, kid-friendly snack foods)

- Batteries

- Canned food and can openers

- Fuel

- Charcoal

- Laundry detergent

- Dog food and cat food

