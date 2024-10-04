Join Disaster Relief Drive at Segra Park Next Week

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are partnering with the Charleston RiverDogs, Greenville Drive and Myrtle Beach Pelicans to host Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief drives across the state to provide aid to the Augusta and Asheville communities.

Segra Park will be a drop site for supplies to be delivered to sites in Asheville and Augusta and will be accepting donations October 7-9 from 9 am-5 pm at the front gates. There are many supplies needed and the team will accept any of the following donations to bring to drop off sites in Asheville and Augusta:

Non-perishable food items

Can openers

Pet food/supplies

Baby formula

Diapers and wipes

Bottled water

Candles

Flashlights

Batteries

Toiletries

Lighters/matches

Propane tanks and charcoal

Empty gas cans

Feminine products

Underwear

Toilet paper

Toys and games

Clothes

Generators and power supplies

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all of those who have lost so much due to the effects of Hurricane Helene across the Carolinas and beyond," said Fireflies Team President Brad Shank. "So many in our community and on our staff have reached out wanting to know how they could help. Thankfully we were able to partner with the other teams in South Carolina to provide support for some of the hardest hit areas and I have no doubt that Fireflies fans and the Columbia community will overwhelm us with donations and support."

For any questions, members of the community can call the Fireflies front office at 803-726-4487.

