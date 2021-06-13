Johnston Hits Third Homer in Four Games, Snappers Beat Kernels 8-5

June 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers (17-19) logged only four hits, but all of them led to runs in their 8-5 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (17-19).

The Kernels scored in the top of the first on a two-run home run from Wander Javier to make it 2-0, Cedar Rapids. It was the bottom of the second that changed the game. The Snappers scored five runs, including a three-run home run from Troy Johnston to give Beloit a 5-2 lead.

The pair of teams would trade runs down the stretch and the Snappers would walk out with an 8-5 win in the series finale.

Beloit's Top Performers: Connor Scott walked three times. Tevin Mitchell went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles. Johnston hit his fourth home run of the season. Evan Brabrand threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

The Snappers hit the road for a series in Peoria, with the first game on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The team will be back home on 22nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.