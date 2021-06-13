3 Homers Not Enough in Cubs Loss

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-18) led the whole way on Sunday afternoon, and after winning the first two games of the series the South Bend Cubs (17-18) settled for a series split.

Ryan Jensen made his second start of the series and the right-hander didn't make it out of the first inning.

Jensen walked the first three batters of the game and the following five batters all picked up an RBI in a five-run first. After facing eight batters and throwing 36 pitches, 17 for strikes, Jensen exited the game and Manager Michael Ryan brought in Scott Kobos.

Kobos came in and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and between his time in Myrtle Beach and South Bend he has now thrown 17.2 innings this year and not allowed a single run.

South Bend got one run back with a 385-foot homer from Josue Huma in the second inning, his first home run of the 2021 season.

The Cubs and Timber Rattlers would trade runs from there with both teams plating a run in the fourth. South Bend's run came on another solo-blast to right, this time off the bat of Yonathan Perlaza.

Trailing 7-2 in the seventh South Bend chipped away some more. Bradlee Beesley singled to leadoff the inning and Matt Burch followed with his first professional home run, a 392-foot homer that left the bat 100 mph.

That's as close as South Bend would get, the Cubs got the first two guys on in the ninth but a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of Edmond Americaan ended the game.

Next Up: South Bend has the day off tomorrow and hits the road to take on Cedar Rapids in a six game series that starts Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled at 7:35 p.m. ET.

