Johnson, Ruck, Smith Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the 2020-21 league All-Rookie Team. Half of the six-player team consists of Macon Mayhem players - defenseman Casey Johnson; goaltender Ryan Ruck; and forward Ryan Smith.

Johnson finished second in the SPHL only to teammate Mason Baptista with a +20 rating during the season. His 13 total points (3G, 10A) were seventh-best among all league defensemen.

Ruck finished with the second-highest win total (15) in the SPHL, just one behind the 16-win total from teammate Jake Theut. Ruck's 2.07 goals-against average and .931 save percentage were third-best in the league in both categories, while he spent the fourth-highest amount of minutes (1103) in net of any goaltender in the SPHL during the season.

Smith took an SPHL first-year player high 135 shots on goal, with his nine goals fifth-best among all rookies in the league. He finished fourth-best among all first-year players in assists (17), while his six points on the power play were tied for third among all league rookies.

