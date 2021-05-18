Master and McLean Selected to SPHL 2020-2021 All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Tuesday announced its 2020-2021 All-Rookie Team

F - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Nick Master, Knoxville Ice Bears

F - Ryan Smith, Macon Mayhem

D - Casey Johnson, Macon Mayhem

D - Andrew McLean, Knoxville Ice Bears

G - Ryan Ruck, Macon Mayhem

Jake Wahlin of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led all rookies in points (37), goals (19) and shorthanded goals (three), while ranking second in assists (18 - tied), power play goals (three - tied), power play assists (five - tied) and plus-minus rating (+16 - tied). The St. Paul, MN native also led all first-year players with four shorthanded points.

Nick Master of the Knoxville Ice Bears finished second (tied) among rookies with 18 assists. The Broomall, PA native was also third (tied) among first-year players with 26 points.

Ryan Smith of the Macon Mayhem led all first year players with three game-winning goals (tied) and 135 shots on goal. The Roanoke, VA native also ranked second among rookies (tied) with five power play assists, third in assists (17) and power play goals (six - tied) and fourth in goals (nine).

Casey Johnson of the Macon Mayhem led all SPHL defensemen with a +20 rating while finishing tied for fourth with three goals. The Grand Forks, ND native also tied for seventh among blue-liners with 13 points.

Andrew McLean of the Knoxville Ice Bears led all SPHL defensemen in power play assists (nine) and power play points (10 - tied) while finishing fourth (tied) with three goals. The Waterford, MI native also finished fifth among rearguards in points (16) and assists (13).

Ryan Ruck of the Macon Mayhem went 15-4-0, finishing second among all SPHL goaltenders in wins and third in goals against average (2.07) and save percentage (0.931). The Coto de Caza, CA native also ranked fourth in minutes (1,103) and fifth in saves (514).

The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Wednesday.

