Johnny TinCap Joins Fight against Breast Cancer, Teams with Rival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps mascot Johnny TinCap is joining the fight against breast cancer. As part of the American Cancer Society's "Real Men Wear Pink of Fort Wayne" campaign, Johnny is raising money and awareness to help save lives from breast cancer.

For an added incentive, Johnny is competing against the South Bend Cubs' mascot, Stu, to see who can raise more money. Johnny and Stu have agreed that whoever comes up short in their challenge will have to wear the opposing team's gear for a day with proof shared on social media.

Neither Johnny nor Stu could be reached for comment. However, through a team spokesperson, Johnny said, "Everyone knows my favorite colors are TinCaps green and red, but for October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I'll be rocking pink. That's because breast cancer affects everyone, not just women. The American Cancer Society is helping people take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer or find it early, when it's easier to treat. I'm glad my friend Stu is teaming up with me to support this important cause."

Johnny TinCap is one of 11 Fort Wayne area community leaders fundraising for the American Cancer Society (ACS). Donations will be counted through Nov. 2.

The ACS says it's in need of help now more than ever. Since February, mammograms have declined by 87%, which can delay an important diagnosis for women. COVID-19 will likely reduce the American Cancer Society's ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020 if current trends continue.

In addition to more than 240,000 women, the ACS notes that thousands of men also are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States every year.

Despite the 2020 Minor League Baseball season being lost, the TinCaps have remained committed to community service. Through "IN This Together" t-shirt sales, the team donated $10,000 to the Parkview Foundations in August as a way of expressing appreciation for healthcare workers during the fight against COVID-19. In a similar fashion, the TinCaps have rallied their fans to donate meals to local healthcare workers. Meanwhile, Parkview Field has also served as a food distribution site for Community Harvest Food Bank and Aging & In-Home Services. The ballpark continues to host other events for non-profits as well.

