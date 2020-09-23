Loons to Host High School Football Watch Parties at Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce high school football is coming to Dow Diamond! In collaboration with MCTV, select Dow & Midland varsity games will be live-streamed on Dow Diamond's 31' x 80' video board, giving local high school football fans an opportunity to watch their favorite team during this unique time. The first watch party kicks off this Friday, September 25, at 7:00 p.m. as the Dow Chargers (1-0) take on the Saginaw Trojans (0-1). Gates for the watch party open at 6:00 p.m. using the outfield stadium entrance.

"We have a unique opportunity to support our community, schools and athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Dow Diamond, we've devised plans to welcome guests in accordance with existing executive orders while prioritizing the health and safety of our staff and guests. We are extremely excited to be opening our gates once again," said Loons Chris Mundhenk, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Tickets are $5 per person and are available for purchase exclusively at Loons.com. Due to governmental crowd size restrictions related to COVID-19, ticket availability is extremely limited. With crowd restrictions and social distancing criteria in mind, general admission seating is available with a maximum "party" size of 4 consecutive seats. Further, all guests will be required to wear face coverings (masks) upon entry into the stadium, while in food / beverage service lines, when accessing restroom facilities and when exiting the event. Masks may be removed when you are seated for event viewing.

The livestreaming of games is made possible through a collaborative partnership with MCTV, who will produce the live broadcast and distribute to Dow Diamond. The scheduled watch parties are as follows:

- Friday, September 25: Dow Chargers vs. Saginaw Trojans

- Friday, October 2: Midland Chemics vs. Mt. Pleasant Oilers

- Friday, October 23: Dow Chargers vs. Midland Chemics

Pre-game festivities will be held at Larkin Beer Garden at 4 p.m. There is no cost of admission for the Larkin Beer Garden. Masks are required and minors are welcome.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the home of the Loons, the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

