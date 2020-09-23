South Bend Cubs Partner with Rival in the Fight against Breast Cancer

September 23, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, Indiana - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps are teaming up to support American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign, a campaign where men take an active role in the fight against breast cancer by raising awareness and money for breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.

Both team mascots, Cubs' Stu D. Baker and Caps' Johnny TinCap, are leading the fundraising charge by competing to see which team can raise the most money throughout the month of October. Adding a little fun to the competition and upping the stakes, both mascots have agreed to dress head-to-toe in their rival's gear if their team loses.

"The effects of cancer resonate with so many in our community. I lost my grandmother to cancer and members of our staff have lost loved ones as well," said Chris Hagstrom-Jones, Director of Media and Promotions for the South Bend Cubs. "Participating in American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign is a way our organization can give back and honor those that have lost their lives to this disease."

Fans can visit SouthBendCubs.com and click on the Real Men Wear Pink link on the main page to make a donation. Stu will be participating in additional events throughout the month of October, and all funds raised will go to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Details will be announced via the team's Facebook page. The competition ends November 2.

Increasing the odds of surviving breast cancer is about early detection. In addition to raising funds to support breast cancer research, much of the efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the encouragement of undergoing breast clinical exams and mammograms. Regular screening tests (along with follow-up tests and treatment if diagnosed) reduce your chance of dying from breast cancer.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.