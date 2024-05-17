Johnathon Tripp Shines Despite Railroaders' Loss

Lincoln, Neb. - RHP Johnathon Tripp pitched five shutout innings only allowing four hits for Cleburne in their 2-1 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday night at Haymarket Park. This is Tripp's first appearance since the wrist injury he suffered during his first start against the Winnipeg Goldeyes where a line drive hit his forearm.

No runs were scored until the 6th inning where 2B Shed Long drove in CF Blaze Brothers on an RBI double. The Railroaders held the lead until the bottom of the 7th inning when Lincoln scored two runs on back-to-back singles that would ultimately be enough for the win.

After winning their first four games, Cleburne now has lost four in a row.

The Railroaders look to break their losing streak in game three of the series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

