Henry Drives in Three as Canaries Win Home Opener

May 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries rallied to top Fargo-Moorhead 9-5 on Friday in the team's 2024 home opener.

The RedHawks struck for three runs in the second inning before Josh Rehwaldt got the Birds on the board with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Sioux Falls took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Liam Spence scored on an error before Jabari Henry and Jordan Barth smacked back-to-back RBI doubles.

The Birds added three more runs in the sixth inning with a pair of bases loaded walks sandwiched around a hit batsman.

Fargo-Moorhead got a run back in the top of the eighth before Henry belted a two-run homerun in the bottom half. The RedHawks fought back with a run in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs before Charlie Hasty induced a groundout to end the game.

Henry, Spence and Spencer Sarringar each finished with two hits to lead the offense while Ryan Zimmerman fanned five over six innings to earn the win.

The Birds are now 5-2, alone atop the West Division standings and will look to clinch the three-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.

